Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Benchmark Electronics makes up 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,923,000 after buying an additional 380,963 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 984,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 106,866 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,520.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,355.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,385 shares of company stock worth $126,947. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

