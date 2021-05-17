Human Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) by 376.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC owned 0.73% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

VCEB stock opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

