Human Investing LLC Decreases Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,080 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NIC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NIC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in NIC by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in NIC by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

