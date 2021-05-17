Human Investing LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

