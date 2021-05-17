Human Investing LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $177.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

