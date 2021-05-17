Human Investing LLC Purchases 26,342 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after acquiring an additional 121,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 128,388 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 471,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares during the period. Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $76.89 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $78.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56.

