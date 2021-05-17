Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $887,317.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $44,897.56 or 1.00194996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00089505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.06 or 0.00455386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00230341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.92 or 0.01336562 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00041965 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 31,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

