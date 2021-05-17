HWG Holdings LP Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.80 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.