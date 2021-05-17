HWG Holdings LP Sells 1,942 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. ASGN accounts for about 0.8% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $102.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $110.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

