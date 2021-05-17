HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. United States Steel accounts for approximately 1.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP owned approximately 0.05% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 68.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 65,898 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 68.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 119.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

