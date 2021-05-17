I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.38. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

Several analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAB stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 507,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,644. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

