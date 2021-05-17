IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $228.29 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

