Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $716,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $46.43 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.