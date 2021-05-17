IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$13.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

IBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.36.

IBI Group stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.63. 15,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.92.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. Analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

