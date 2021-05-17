ICHI Trading Down 32.4% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $8.29 or 0.00018965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $24.07 million and approximately $95,320.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00088747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00447680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00226562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $578.41 or 0.01323868 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042443 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,905,128 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

