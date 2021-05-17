Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires Shares of 20,058 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXL. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.2% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.81. 216,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,862. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

