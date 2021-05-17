Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.36. 15,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

