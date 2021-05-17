Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $4.57 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.61. 3,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.