Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 28,300 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after buying an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after buying an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,961,000 after buying an additional 188,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,152. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

