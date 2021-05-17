Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,461 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in eBay by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 218,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in eBay by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 145,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,448. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.