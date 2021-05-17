Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $155.88. 1,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

