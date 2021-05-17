Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.64. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 67,772 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Ideanomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

