IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.24

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $142,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

