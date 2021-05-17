Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 874 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $273.45 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $173.16 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

