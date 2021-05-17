Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.20 on Monday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.