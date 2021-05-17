Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 77,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

