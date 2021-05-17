IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $806,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 299,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,838,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,458 shares of company stock valued at $60,166,934 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS opened at $124.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.