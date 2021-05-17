IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $463.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.95. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

