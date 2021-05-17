IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.73 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $142.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,647. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

