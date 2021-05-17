IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.93 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 577,894 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $92.14 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

