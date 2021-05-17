IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 195 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $94.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

