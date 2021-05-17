IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,609,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

Shares of REGN opened at $516.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $486.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.