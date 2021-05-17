IFP Advisors Inc Has $168,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 712,950 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 557,020 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

