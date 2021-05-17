IFP Advisors Inc Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $122.35 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

