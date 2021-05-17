IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,602 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

