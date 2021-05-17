IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,222 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

ALGN stock opened at $569.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $579.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

