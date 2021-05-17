IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,669 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 78,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNP opened at $25.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

