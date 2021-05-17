IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on the stock.

IGas Energy stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.26. The company has a market capitalization of £26.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. IGas Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.82 ($0.40).

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £448.42 ($585.86).

About IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

