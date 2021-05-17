IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.21% of IHS Markit worth $87,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $104.96 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.