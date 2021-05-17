Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ILIKF opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14. Ilika has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

