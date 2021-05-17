Illuvium Hits Market Cap of $50.50 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $50.50 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $77.43 or 0.00169942 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00088789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.85 or 0.00462775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00226992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.05 or 0.01290632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00043535 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

