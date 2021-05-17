Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.15.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,959 shares of company stock worth $4,655,980. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

