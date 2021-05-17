Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $51.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

