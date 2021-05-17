Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,645. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $292.92 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.