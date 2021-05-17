Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 16,449 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $290,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,936,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 598,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,575,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.53. 52,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.