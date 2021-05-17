Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of B&G Foods worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 159,256 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 246,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,428. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

