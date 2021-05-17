Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Acquires C$37,460.00 in Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$19.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.94. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -313.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INE. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

