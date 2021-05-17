Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to $23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

