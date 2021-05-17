Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

INE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a C$32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

