InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.53 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INNV. Citigroup began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. InnovAge has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.10.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 1,611.96% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.